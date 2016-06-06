Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera, with four hits in five tries, tied a career high for hits in a game. He entered the game on an 0-for-10 streak and batting just .158 on the homestand. The second-year man leads the Phillies with a .317 average.

SS Freddy Galvis has gone hitless in his last 19 at-bats. He is batting .090 on the homestand. The shortstop did drive in a run when he grounded out to second base in the first inning. It was his first RBI since May 30.

RF Jimmy Paredes, since being acquired in a trade with Toronto on June 1, has started in right field three times in four games. He laced a three-run home run in the fifth, marking his first homer with his new club. The Phillies are the fourth major league team the switch hitter has played for since 2011. He batted .275 in 363 at-bats with Baltimore last season.

LF Cody Asche has started all four games since making his season debut on June 2. The left fielder has two hits in 12 at-bats since his return. Asche scored his first run of the season in the series finale. He missed the first 53 games with a strained oblique. Last season, Asche batted .245 with 39 RBIs and 22 doubles in 425 at-bats.

1B Tommy Joseph has started five straight games over 1B Ryan Howard. He extended his hitting streak to a team-best four games (7-for-16) on Sunday with an RBI double in the fifth. The ruling on the field was a three-run home run but it was later overturned for fan interference. Since being called up on May 13, Joseph is batting .298 with seven RBIs and four home runs.

RHP Aaron Nola tossed six scoreless innings to earn his fifth win of the season. It’s the third time this year he hasn’t allowed a run with the previous two being in seven-inning outings. He has gone six or more innings in 11 of his 12 starts.