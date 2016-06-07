Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan saw his personal losing streak reach five when he was charged with a 6-4 loss to the Cubs on Monday, in which he went six innings and allowed three runs and eight hits while striking out five. He didn't walk a batter. "I was making mistakes in the first inning," he said. "After that, I knew what I was doing wrong." He surrendered a leadoff double to Dexter Fowler, then an RBI ground-rule double to Kris Bryant with one out. He also gave up a two-run homer to Jason Heyward in the fourth. "He knows he has to pitch better and he did today, which was good to see," manager Pete Mackanin said. "But you have to make good pitches every inning."

RHP Jerad Eickhoff will be looking to end a two-game losing streak when he starts Tuesday against Chicago. Last time out he went 6 2/3 innings against Milwaukee and allowed two runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking one, but was nonetheless tagged with a 4-1 loss. He lost his only start against Chicago this season, and in two career outings against the Cubs is 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA.

RHP Dalier Hinojosa, on the disabled list since April 29 with a bruised right hand, threw a side session Monday. There is, however, no timetable for his return. "I guess it just took longer than expected," manager Pete Mackanin said, "but until he's ready to be considered to come back, I'm just waiting for him. I don't think about it." Hinojosa went 0-1 with a 3.27 ERA in 10 games for the Phillies earlier this season.

SS Freddy Galvis ended an 0-for-22 slump with a three-run homer in the four-run ninth inning of Monday's 6-4 loss to Chicago. Blanked for eight innings by LHP Jon Lester, the Phillies exploded against the Chicago bullpen. Galvis connected off reliever Justin Grimm and Tommy Joseph followed with a solo shot off Hector Rondon. Philadelphia also put a runner on base before Rondon retired pinch hitter Ryan Howard to end the game. "That's why they call them the Fightin' Phils, right?" Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. It was, however, the Phillies' ninth loss in 11 games. "That was like two different games," manager Pete Mackanin said. "Good to see the guys fight back."

1B Ryan Howard, hitting .150 this season, again was held out of the lineup Monday, though he did ground out as a pinch hitter to end the game. Manager Pete Mackanin said he plans to start the 36-year-old Howard on Tuesday against Chicago RHP Kyle Hendricks. "I'm just going to get a look at him, see how he looks," Mackanin said of the 13-year veteran, "and I'll probably make a decision on how I'm going to handle the whole thing in the near future." Philadelphia's ABC affiliate reported Monday that police are seeking a male fan who allegedly threw an aluminum bottle at Howard after he made the final out of Saturday's loss to Milwaukee. He is described as a white male between 30 and 35 years old with a medium build and reddish-brown hair. He was wearing a blue Phillies hat with a red brim, a gray Phillies jersey with red writing on the front, and faded red shorts.