Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez will be looking to regain his early season form when he starts Wednesday against the Cubs. He began the season by pitching 15 consecutive scoreless innings, including a complete-game three-hitter against San Diego in which he struck out 16, and through five starts was 4-1 with a 1.44 ERA. Since then he has gone 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA, including a loss to the Cubs in Wrigley Field on May 29 in which he allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He has not pitched more than five innings in his last four starts.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff snapped a personal two-game losing streak by going seven strong innings against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight and walking two. He retired 10 straight hitters between the first and fourth -- six via strikeout. “That’s as good as he’s been all year,” manager Pete Mackanin said. Eickhoff’s success was due largely to newfound confidence in his slider. “I feel like I threw the most I’ve ever thrown in a game, because it was working,” he said. “I just kind stayed with it. It got them off my curveball and fastball enough, and I was able to go with it, ahead or behind in the count.”

RHP Jeanmar Gomez worked out of jams in the eighth and ninth innings against the Cubs on Tuesday to earn his 19th save of the season, and the first multi-inning save of his career. The normally mild-mannered Gomez entered the game after Chicago, trailing 3-1, loaded the bases with nobody out against his predecessor, Hector Neris. “He looked a little nervous today,” manager Pete Mackanin said. “I was nervous, too.” Gomez denied that he was as nervous as he might have seemed to his manager. “I was just focused on doing my job and helping the team,” he said. “You don’t have to try to do too much. Just attack the hitter because you need an out quickly.” He yielded a sacrifice fly to Dexter Fowler, making it 3-2, but then saw Jason Heyward ground a ball to the right of Andres Blanco, who had just entered the game at second base on a double-switch. Blanco fielded the ball on his knees and fed shortstop Freddy Galvis for the force at second. Galvis then fired to first to complete the inning-ending double play. “That,” Mackanin said, “was a special play.” The Cubs also put runners at the corners with two outs in the ninth, but Gomez retired David Ross on a grounder to end the game.

SS Freddy Galvis batted third for the first time this season Tuesday against the Cubs, and went 1-for-4. His hit was a first-inning double, a flyball to left that was misjudged by Cubs outfielder Kris Bryant. Galvis then scored the game’s first run on Maikel Franco’s single. Generally, manager Pete Mackanin said before the game, the .235-hitting Galvis has been chasing pitches out of the strike zone. He nonetheless found himself in the three-hole Tuesday. “It’s the best I could come up with,” Mackanin said.

OF David Lough, designated for assignment Thursday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He hit .239 in 30 games with the Phillies after his contract was selected from Lehigh Valley on April 18. His previous major league service came with Kansas City and Baltimore.

1B Ryan Howard homered for the ninth time this season and the first in 18 games in Tuesday night’s victory over Chicago. The 36-year-old Howard, relegated to backup duty of late while the team takes a long look at rookie Tommy Joseph, made his first start since May 31. “I wasn’t thinking about the week or the last 10 days,” he said. “I was just thinking about that moment. I got a good pitch -- (Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks) hung me a breaking ball -- and I was able to hit it out.” The homer was the 366th of his career, tying him with the retired Lance Berkman for 80th on the all-time list. Howard, however, is hitting .153 this season, his 13th in the major leagues. “From what he’s been going through, it was nice to see him hit that home run,” manager Pete Mackanin said. “I think it gave him a little more confidence. He almost had another one (flying out to deep center in the eighth). Good to see.”