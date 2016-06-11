Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez (right biceps soreness) was put on the 15-day disabled list Friday after he left his start Wednesday after two pitches. He is 5-2 with a 3.65 ERA in 12 starts this year. The Phillies recalled RHP Luis Garcia from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take the place of Velasquez. “I would like to have him back as soon as possible,” manager Pete Mackanin said.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson gave up seven runs in six innings Friday after pitching well against Washington in his previous two starts. “It’s a good lineup,” he said. “I made way too many mistakes, and they didn’t miss a lot of them ... The biggest thing was just falling behind. Command wasn’t good, especially early in the counts. The guys spot me a 4-0 lead in the third inning, I’ve got to make that stand. This loss is definitely on me.”

1B Tommy Joseph was told by manager Pete Mackanin before Friday’s game he was the new first baseman over slumping Ryan Howard. Joseph went out and hit two homers in a game for the first time, with one off Stephen Strasburg. “He’s the best,” Joseph said of Howard. “He’s been great, very easy to talk to. He’s been there for me every step of the way. Whenever I need anything he’s there. He’s a good guy to learn from, too. Obviously the guy has been in the game for over a decade now, so he’s seen a lot of different things, and he’s a guy I can go talk to about certain situations in the game.” Joseph went deep again Strasburg in the third. “He’s a hard-throwing guy,” said Joseph, a former catcher. “He doesn’t have any sort of pattern. He does a very good job throwing backwards, throwing forwards, doing a lot of different things along those lines. So really you’ve got to pick a side of the plate with that guy.”

RHP Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies on Saturday in Washington. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts this year against Washington.

1B Ryan Howard may be nearing the end with the Phillies. Manager Pete Mackanin told him before Friday’s game that Tommy Joseph would be the regular first baseman as Howard is hitting .150 in 52 games with nine homers. Joseph went out and hit two homers in a game for the first time in his career.

RHP Luis Garcia was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday as RHP Vince Velaquez went on the 15-day disabled list with right biceps soreness. Garcia made his big league debut with the Phillies in 2013 and had pitched in one game this year for Philadelphia before he went two innings and allowed two runs Friday.