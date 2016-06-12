FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 13, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Adam Morgan will start in the series finale Sunday in Washington. He is 1-5 with a 6.70 ERA this year for the Phillies.

1B Tommy Joseph was told by manager Pete Mackanin before Friday’s game he was the new first baseman over slumping Ryan Howard. After hitting two home runs on Friday, Joseph came back to Earth and was 1-for-4 Saturday and has a .319 average.

RHP Aaron Nola allowed seven hits and four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in a loss Saturday. In his previous start at Washington April 28, Nola went seven scoreless innings and allowed only two hits. Nola allowed just five hits and two runs against the Nationals at home May 31 in six innings.

RHP David Hernandez had another good outing Saturday. He pitched a scoreless inning and gave up no hits at Washington. He has a 2.57 ERA this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.