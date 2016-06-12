Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan will start in the series finale Sunday in Washington. He is 1-5 with a 6.70 ERA this year for the Phillies.

1B Tommy Joseph was told by manager Pete Mackanin before Friday’s game he was the new first baseman over slumping Ryan Howard. After hitting two home runs on Friday, Joseph came back to Earth and was 1-for-4 Saturday and has a .319 average.

RHP Aaron Nola allowed seven hits and four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in a loss Saturday. In his previous start at Washington April 28, Nola went seven scoreless innings and allowed only two hits. Nola allowed just five hits and two runs against the Nationals at home May 31 in six innings.

RHP David Hernandez had another good outing Saturday. He pitched a scoreless inning and gave up no hits at Washington. He has a 2.57 ERA this season.