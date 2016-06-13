Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings Sunday in Washington. He did not figure in the decision as Washington won 5-4 with two runs in the last of the ninth. Morgan looked to be in trouble after he gave up three runs in the first two innings. "I bared down. I knew I wasn't going to quit," he said. "I tried to keep it simple. I think in the first couple of innings I was trying to be too fine and pick, and that's not who I am." Manager Pete Mackanin was impressed with how Morgan came back. "Morgan started off and looked so bad, and I thought we were in the bullpen early, and boy did he settle down," he said. "That's the best I've seen him pitch in two years, after that first inning. It's too bad we wasted such a good pitching performance by him and (David) Hernandez."

RHP Jerad Eickhoff will start on Monday in Toronto. He is 3-8 this year for the Phillies with a 3.68 ERA.

RHP Zach Elfin will be called up to make his big league debut Tuesday in Toronto. He will take the spot in the rotation left by RHP Vince Velasquez, who went on the disabled list Friday.

1B Tommy Joseph was told by manager Pete Mackanin before Friday's game he was the new first baseman over slumping Ryan Howard. Joseph has a big bat, but there will be some growing pains at first base on the defensive side of the ball for the former catcher. The winning rally Sunday by the Nationals was aided in the ninth when pinch-hitter Bryce Harper reached on an infield single with one out in the ninth. The call stood after a challenge by Mackanin as Joseph tried to touch the bag with his foot twice. "I believe if he didn't go back with his foot to touch it," Mackanin said. "If the side of his foot was touching the base he was definitely out, but he went back, it's like when a guy tags a guy but then goes back to tag him even though he didn't tag him the first time, it looks like he didn't. I believe, from what I saw on the replays, if he didn't go back with his foot, I believe they would've called him out." Said Joseph of the call: "I wasn't sure. It was too close. I couldn't feel it. Obviously if I couldn't feel it, that's why I went back and tried to tag him. I saw the replay on the board. I don't think I need to look at it. I think they got the call right."

3B Maikel Franco had a single in the first inning and then hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth against Washington closer Jonathan Papelbon to give his team a 4-3 lead. But the Nationals scored two in the last of the ninth for the win. Franco was shaken up when he tagged out Chris Heisey in a rundown in the fourth on a caught stealing. After a few minutes, including a visit from the athletic trainer, Franco stayed in the game.

1B Ryan Howard did not start any of the three games in Washington. The big lefty swinger is hitting .150 this year and Tommy Joseph, a former catching prospect, has taken over at first base. Howard did not see any action in the three weekend games in Washington.