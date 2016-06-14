Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez (right biceps strain) was put on the disabled list on Friday and manager Pete Mackanin said he will be examined again Tuesday to see what the next step will be for him. "He'll be re-evaluated tomorrow and then we'll determine when he'll start throwing," Mackanin said. "He's here. Everything's in pencil. I'm anxious to see him tomorrow."

RHP Jerad Eickhoff pitched six scoreless innings in the 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. It was the third time this season he has pitched at least six runless innings in a start. It was this third win over his past 10 starts even though he has allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine of those starts. "My two-seamer had a lot of movement to it and I was having trouble throwing that strike down and away," Eickhoff said. "It was kind of tailing off on me. It wasn't the prettiest game by my personal standards but any time we can put up zeroes and keep us in the game, that's my job and I was real happy to do that."

RHP Zach Eflin will make his major league debut Tuesday afternoon in the second game of a four-game interleague series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The matinee concludes the Rogers Centre portion of the series, which moves to Citizens Bank Park Eflin was 5-2 with a 2.90 earned-run average in 11 starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley before he was called up on Friday when RHP Vince Velasquez (strained right biceps) was put on the disabled list. Eflin was drafted in the first round in 2012 (33rd overall) by the San Diego Padres and was traded to the Phillies via the Los Angeles Dodgers. 'I know he's got a good arm and I know he's got good stuff," manager Pete Mackanin said. "He's got your four basic pitches and he's got good movement on his fastball."

3B Maikel Franco (knee strain) did not start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays after suffering a mild right knee strain in the 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday. "It's a day to day thing," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I didn't want to chance anything today, so we'll see how he is tomorrow. There's a little bit of swelling. He twisted it or whatever." Franco said he injured then knee in a rundown in the fifth inning Sunday. He stayed in the game and hit a home run in the ninth inning: "I feel a little bit of pain in my right knee," he said." Other than that I'm day to day and see what's going to happen. . Yesterday I felt a little bit of pain but today I felt more pain. We'll see what happens in another day. I don't feel I can play (Monday), so we'll figure it out tomorrow. When I come in we'll see if my leg is better and try to be ready."

1B Ryan Howard was used as the designated hitter Monday and was 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the 7-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Howard lost his starting job at first base to 1B Tommy Joseph who was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Monday. Howard, who is batting .153 has 24 hits this season, 10 of them home runs.

RHP Luis Garcia, who was called up Friday, was optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the Monday night game. He allowed two runs in two innings at Washington on Friday, leaving him with a 6.00 ERA in two major league appearances this year.