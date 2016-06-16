Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson took the loss Wednesday against Toronto, going six innings and allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four and walking three. Location was an issue at times for Hellickson, who gave up a solo home run to Edwin Encarnacion on a 1-2 fastball in the second, and then walked Josh Donaldson and Encarnacion to start the Jays' three-run fourth. "You walk the first two guys in an inning, you're just asking for trouble," said Hellickson, who has walked nine in 17 innings over his last three starts. "I just haven't been making good pitches," he said. "I think that's what it comes down to, not making big pitches when I need to, not stranding enough guys, just leaving too many balls up over the plate."

LF Cody Asche went 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and two RBIs in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, and appears to be hitting his stride after missing the first two months of the season with an oblique injury. "He looks like he shortened his swing the last few games, and that's good to see," manager Pete Mackanin said. Asche, hitting .256 in 13 games with the Phillies, did not disagree, saying he has been "trying to do some things to help me be on time more, so I can square up my pitch more often. I think my first five or six games I had some pitches to do some damage on, and I kind of foul-tipped them. You're battling from there." Wednesday's game, he added, did wonders for his confidence, just to make sure you feel like you're providing something to the lineup and you're not just there, as he put it. "No one wants to just be there, eating at-bats. When you're in the lineup, you want to bring something to the table for the team.

1B Tommy Joseph went 0-for-4 Wednesday against Toronto and is hitless in his last 16 at-bats, leaving the rookie's average at .259. He was, however, robbed of a hit on a terrific play by Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson in the sixth, and flew out to the left-field wall earlier in the game. "I didn?t think he'd be a .330 hitter," Manager Pete Mackanin said before the game. "He's going to have his ups and downs, like anybody else. I'm not overly concerned about that. He's got a good approach. He doesn't have a lot of flaws in his swing. It's just recognizing pitches."

3B Maikel Franco was not in the starting lineup for the third straight game Wednesday because of a sprained right knee, but struck out as a pinch hitter to end the game and is expected to return to regular duty Thursday, according to manager Pete Mackanin. "He feels a lot better," Mackanin said. "That's why I pinch-hit him. He told me that he feels like he's probably ready to play (Thursday), so we'll get him back in there."

RHP Aaron Nola, Thursday's starter, had the shortest outing of his two-year career his last time out, going 3 2/3 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits in an 8-0 loss at Washington. He had gone at least six innings and allowed three runs or fewer in his previous nine starts. He went five innings and allowed three runs on four hits in his lone career start against Toronto, a no-decision last season.