Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan, Friday’s starter, has lost his last five decisions. He pitched 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Washington on Sunday in his last start. He allowed three runs on five hits in that game, while striking out a career-high eight and walking three. He has never faced Arizona.

RHP Alec Asher, who is on the disabled list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s drug agreement after a positive test for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, an anabolic steroid used to increase speed and strength. It is the same substance that resulted in an 80-game suspension for Phillies LHP Daniel Stumpf in April.

RHP Alec Asher, currently on the disabled list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s drug agreement following a positive test for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, an anabolic steroid used to increase speed and strength. It is the same substance that earned Phillies LHP Daniel Stumpf an 80-game suspension in April. Manager Pete Mackanin called Asher’s suspension “surprising” and “disappointing,” and seemed at a loss to sort it out, much less the one involving Stumpf. “They can’t explain it,” Mackanin said. “Taking some kind of medication for whatever. Didn’t know what was in it. Supplements. I didn’t query these guys on it. Like when Stumpf was told, I didn’t ask him how you could have possibly done it. I didn’t want to go there.” Asher, acquired from Texas in the Cole Hamels trade last July, was 0-6 with a 9.31 in seven starts with the Phillies in 2015, and 4-2 with a 2.30 ERA while splitting eight starts between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

RHP Colton Murray was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Thursday’s 13-2 loss to Toronto. Murray, who pitched two scoreless innings in the game, went 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 17 games for the Phillies. A corresponding roster move will be announced Friday.

RHP Aaron Nola went only three innings -- the shortest outing of his career -- in Thursday’s 13-2 loss to Toronto. Nola, whose 3 2/3-inning appearance against Washington in his previous start had been his briefest, allowed eight runs (six earned) and eight hits while striking out five and walking three. “It’s tough for the team when I can’t get out of the fourth inning,” he said. “It’s unacceptable from my part. I feel like it’s a letdown to the team. ... My job is to go deep into a game and save the bullpen, and keep the game as close as I can.” Nola and manager Pete Mackanin both said they believe there is a glitch in his delivery that needs to be ironed out. “It looked like he had a little issue coming inside,” Mackanin said. “He was yanking it. He wasn’t hitting his target, so it’s probably mechanical. I know it’s not mental. He’s a solid guy.”

RHP Hector Neris, who emerged as a standout setup man in the first two months of the season, has allowed eight earned runs over his last eight appearances, a span of 6 1/3 innings, swelling his ERA from 1.29 to 3.15. While the Phillies coaching staff is still trying to get to the heart of the problem, manager Pete Mackanin believes Neris, who surrendered three runs in two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday’s loss to Toronto, has lowered his arm angle. That in turn has caused his best pitch, a split-fingered fastball, to flatten out. “Sometimes it looks more like a slider from the side,” Mackanin said. “It doesn’t have that depth that it had.” Neris said after Wednesday’s game that his arm feels fine. His confidence might be another matter, however, which is why Mackanin does not plan to use him as often in high-leverage situations for the time being. “Everybody has a bad time,” Neris said after Wednesday’s game. “The point is, be back -- be focused and do your job and come back the next day, because this day is past. Tomorrow is a new day.”