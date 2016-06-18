Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan dropped his sixth straight decision Friday night against Arizona, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs (four earned) and 10 hits, including three home runs. He stuck out eight, and didn’t walk a batter. Staked to a 2-0 lead in the first, Morgan surrendered two two-out runs in the second -- on three two-out singles and two errors by second baseman Cesar Hernandez -- then gave up a leadoff homer to Yasmany Tomas in the fourth. Peter O‘Brien and Tomas then went back to back in the fifth, with O‘Brien’s homer a three-run shot, ending Morgan’s night. “Too many bad pitches,” Mackanin said. “He has to keep the ball down in the zone. He hasn’t been pitching well lately.” Nor has anyone else. The Phillies have allowed 17 homers over their last four games, a franchise record for a four-game span, and 49 since May 20, most in the major leagues. “We need to work on making hitters uncomfortable,” Morgan said. “I‘m battling. I‘m going through rough patches. Just have to keep going, believe in your stuff, which I do. You can’t quit.”

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Saturday’s starter, has allowed one run on five hits over 13 innings while winning his last two starts, over two good offensive clubs -- the Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays. He has struck out 13 and walked six in that span. The difference, Eickhoff said after the victory over the Cubs, is a greater reliance on his slider. “I think I’ve always been comfortable with it,” he said. “I think it just came down to throwing it more. I knew it was going to be a successful pitch for me. ... That was a huge thing, just a third pitch to think about for the hitters (along with his fastball and curveball).” He has never faced Arizona.

RHP Severino Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief against Arizona. Gonzalez fills the roster spot previously occupied by RHP Colton Murray, who was optioned to Lehigh Valley after Thursday’s loss to Toronto. Gonzalez was 0-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 13 games for the IronPigs. Before that he went 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in six games at Double-A Reading.

2B Cesar Hernandez made two errors in the second inning of Friday night’s 10-2 loss to Arizona, allowing the Diamondbacks to push across two runs. The Phillies committed three miscues in the game, one night after they had four in a 13-2 loss to Toronto. “So much for my team meeting,” said manager Pete Mackanin, who had huddled with his players after Thursday’s loss. “I‘m going to continue to encourage them and keep their heads on straight.” When asked specifically about Hernandez, Mackanin said, “I‘m not going to criticize guys for making physical errors. Mental errors are different.”

3B Maikel Franco went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday’s loss to Arizona, and is hitless in his last nine at-bats. Particularly galling was the fact that Franco fanned on a breaking ball from reliever Zack Godley in the eighth inning that bounced in front of home plate. “He’s frustrated,” manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s swinging at everything.” Thought to be a foundational player heading into this season, Franco’s average has dipped to .243.