Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff failed to make it through six innings for the first time in seven starts on Saturday, departing after 5? in taking the loss against Arizona. The second-year pro gave up nine hits and three runs (all earned), including a two-run home run to Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt that broke open a tie game in the fifth inning.

RHP Zach Eflin will be making his second career start in Sunday's game against Arizona, looking to bounce back from a forgettable debut on Tuesday. The 22-year-old righthander gave up nine runs (eight earned) in only 2? innings of a loss to Toronto, a far cry from his stellar performance in the minor leagues to begin the year.

3B Maikel Franco was bumped down to the sixth slot in the lineup on Saturday to help him try to break out of a mini-slump he's been in over the last week. The move didn't seem to help, as Franco went 0-for-4. He's 0-for-13 in his last four games as he continues to press to help a struggling Phillies offense.

2B Andres Blanco was the only Phillie to have a multi-hit game on Saturday, going 2-for-4 to raise his average to .271. Thats the fifth multi-hit game of the season for Blanco, who has played all four infield positions this season in a reserve role.