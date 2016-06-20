Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Phil Klein was claimed off waivers from Texas by the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. Klein was placed on the 40-man roster and optioned to AAA. In 8 2/3 innings pitched in the Majors this year, Klein was 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA and had 12 strikeouts. In 11 2/3 innings at AAA Round Rock, he had a 4.63 ERA.

RHP Zach Eflin rebounded from a rocky MLB debut with a solid performance Sunday afternoon, though his offense kept him from earning his first big league win. The tall righty allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out three in five and 2/3 innings.

3B Maikel Franco was hitless Sunday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Franco, who was moved to sixth in the batting order Saturday, is hitless in his last 16 at-bats.

INF Andres Blanco started at second base for the second consecutive game Sunday. He also served as the team's leadoff hitter in a 5-1 loss. The veteran utility man is expected to see more time, according to manager Pete Mackanin, as the Phillies continue to search for offense.