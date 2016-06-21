Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Tyler Goeddel was 2-for-3 against Arizona on Monday, the only player in the Phillies' lineup to get on base more than once. He also had an RBI double while raising his average to .242.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson suffered his sixth loss of the season on Monday, giving up three first-inning runs that came back to bite him in a 3-1 Arizona win. Hellickson (4-6, 4.41 ERA) bounced back to go seven innings, giving up six hits and those three runs, but couldn't get any offensive support. "Giving up three (runs) is big," he said. "If I would've put a 0, we win 1-0."

RHP Phil Klein was claimed by Philadelphia off waivers from the Texas Rangers and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

RHP Aaron Nola, Tuesday's starter against Minnesota, has lost his last two starts as his ERA has risen nearly a full point over that span. The second-year pro had a terrific start to the season (5-4, 2.65 ERA through June 5) but has really struggled his last two times out, throwing a total of 6 2/3 innings while giving up 15 hits and 12 runs (10 earned) to the Nationals and Blue Jays. Those are the first two times this season he's failed to go at least five innings.