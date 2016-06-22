Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez will make a rehab start with Double-A Reading on Wednesday. Velasquez has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 8 because of a right biceps strain. The right-hander is 5-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

RF Peter Bourjos went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer on Tuesday. His three hits set a season high and his three RBIs also were a season best. In his last 12 games, Bourjos is hitting .458 with five RBIs.

3B Maikel Franco had two hits, including a three-run homer in the eighth inning that got the Phillies within one run on Tuesday. Franco's four RBIs tied a season high and his single in the second inning snapped an 0-for-17 skid that went back to June 12.

RHP Aaron Nola lasted just three innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned), seven hits and three walks. Nola became the first Phillies pitcher to work four or fewer innings and allow four or more runs in three straight starts since Gavin Floyd in 2005, giving up 19 earned runs in his last 9 2/3 innings during that stretch. "It's tough, it's tough for the team when I go again, three innings," Nola said. "I'm trying to figure something out, trying to get back to what I'm used to being. I'm going to keep working at it."