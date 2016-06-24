Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff got the win after allowing just two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk in six innings at Minnesota. He struck out four. The Phillies have won just three times over their last 16 games, with Eickhoff earning the victory in each of those games. "Every pitcher that goes out there wants to be the guy that stops the bleeding and gives us a chance to win," Eickhoff said. "It was a great feeling to go out there and just go as deep as I could and keep us in the game, keep runs off as best I could."

SS Freddy Galvis went 2-for-3 with a triple, a three-run homer and a career-high five RBIs. Galvis also had a pair of sacrifices, including a safety squeeze that scored a run in the second inning. Galvis entered the game hitting .103 since May 31, but he collected at least one hit in all three games against the Twins.

2B Cesar Hernandez went 4-for-4 with three singles and a triple, and he also walked, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. The four-hit game tied a career best. Hernandez has a hit in six of his past seven starts and is hitting .417 during that stretch.

1B Tommy Joseph was a late scratch from the starting lineup Thursday because of an illness. Joseph is expected to be fine for the team's three-game series in San Francisco that starts Friday.

RHP Andrew Bailey was unavailable out of the bullpen because of a left hamstring injury. He will be re-evaluated Friday in San Francisco but said he was feeling good after the game Thursday.