Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vincent Velasquez (strained right bicep) met the club in San Francisco on Friday and is eligible to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. The right-hander suffered the injury on June 8. His spot in the rotation has been taken by Friday’s starter, RHP Zach Eflin. Velasquez likely will be activated during the club’s three-day stay in Arizona next week. His old spot in the rotation is scheduled to come up again in the series finale Wednesday.

RHP Edubray Ramos was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday to take the roster spot created when RHP Andrew Bailey was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Ramos had already earned a promotion from Double-A to Triple-A earlier this season. He was 2-1 with a 1.16 ERA in 26 appearances at the two levels, striking out 41 in 38 2/3 innings. Ramos retired the only batter he faced -- Giants RF Gregor Blanco -- in his major league debut Friday.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will take a seventh crack at a fifth win Saturday night when he draws San Francisco Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner in the middle game of a three-game road series. The veteran started the season 4-1, but has since gone 0-5 despite allowing three or fewer runs in four of his last six starts. Hellickson is 1-2 in his career against the Giants, compiling a 3.38 ERA in three starts.

RHP Zach Eflin delivered his second straight impressive effort Friday night, limiting the San Francisco Giants to one unearned run over a season-best six innings in a 5-4 loss. The 22-year-old has rebounded from a shaky debut to allow just two earned runs in 11 2/3 innings in his next two starts, but has no wins to show for it. Eflin did not walk a batter in Friday’s loss and struck out just one.

1B Ryan Howard contributed a double to the Phillies’ six extra-base hits in Friday’s loss at San Francisco. The fourth-inning hit was the 271st double of Howard’s career, moving him into a tie with SS Granny Hamner for 10th place on the Phillies’ all-time list.

RHP Andrew Bailey (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Thursday. Bailey suffered the injury Wednesday in Minnesota during his 10th appearance of the month and 25th of the season. Bailey (3-0) was the team’s winningest non-starter to open the season.