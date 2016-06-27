Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Sunday’s loss at San Francisco to create a roster spot for the expected reinstatement of RHP Vincent Velasquez from the 15-day disabled list Monday. Araujo had been in a bit of a slump. After allowing three home runs in one game against Arizona on June 17, he was torched for three hits and three runs in just two-thirds of an inning in the Giants’ 5-4 win on Friday night.

RHP Vincent Velasquez (strained right bicep) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and start Monday’s series opener at Arizona. Velasquez had to be pulled one batter in his last start -- June 8 against the Chicago Cubs -- after suffering the injury. He made an injury-rehab start at Triple-A Akron on Wednesday and stamped himself ready for a big-league return by allowing just two hits in five innings. He has faced the Diamondbacks only in relief in his career, allowing one unearned run in 3 2/3 innings over two appearances.

RF Peter Bourjos had three of the Phillies’ 12 hits in their 8-7 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. It was Bourjos’ second three-hit game of the week, having recorded two singles and a home run Tuesday at Minnesota. Bourjos is now 11-for-22 in the six games of the Phillies’ trip, having hit safely in all six.

RHP Aaron Nola pitched to a new catcher Sunday, but it didn’t slow his recent tailspin. The second-year starter was roughed up by the San Francisco Giants to the tune of five runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. He’s now failed to get out of the fourth inning in four straight starts, a stretch during which he’s allowed 22 earned runs in 13 innings and a .471 opponents’ batting average. C Carlos Ruiz caught Sunday’s game after C Cameron Rupp had been behind the plate for the first 28 starts of Nola’s career.

