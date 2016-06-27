FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 28, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Elvis Araujo was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Sunday’s loss at San Francisco to create a roster spot for the expected reinstatement of RHP Vincent Velasquez from the 15-day disabled list Monday. Araujo had been in a bit of a slump. After allowing three home runs in one game against Arizona on June 17, he was torched for three hits and three runs in just two-thirds of an inning in the Giants’ 5-4 win on Friday night.

RHP Vincent Velasquez (strained right bicep) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and start Monday’s series opener at Arizona. Velasquez had to be pulled one batter in his last start -- June 8 against the Chicago Cubs -- after suffering the injury. He made an injury-rehab start at Triple-A Akron on Wednesday and stamped himself ready for a big-league return by allowing just two hits in five innings. He has faced the Diamondbacks only in relief in his career, allowing one unearned run in 3 2/3 innings over two appearances.

RF Peter Bourjos had three of the Phillies’ 12 hits in their 8-7 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. It was Bourjos’ second three-hit game of the week, having recorded two singles and a home run Tuesday at Minnesota. Bourjos is now 11-for-22 in the six games of the Phillies’ trip, having hit safely in all six.

RHP Aaron Nola pitched to a new catcher Sunday, but it didn’t slow his recent tailspin. The second-year starter was roughed up by the San Francisco Giants to the tune of five runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. He’s now failed to get out of the fourth inning in four straight starts, a stretch during which he’s allowed 22 earned runs in 13 innings and a .471 opponents’ batting average. C Carlos Ruiz caught Sunday’s game after C Cameron Rupp had been behind the plate for the first 28 starts of Nola’s career.

C Carlos Ruiz caught RHP Aaron Nola for the first time in Sunday’s 8-7 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The veteran’s presence didn’t help Nola, who was bombed for five runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. But Ruiz did aid in Philadelphia’s comeback from a 5-1 deficit, contributing RBI singles in the fourth and eighth innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.