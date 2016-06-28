Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vincent Velasquez showed no effects of a recent stay on the disabled list, getting his fastball up to 97 mph while giving up five hits in five scoreless innings at Arizona on Monday. Velasquez struck out seven and did not walk a batter in his first start since June 8, when he faced one batter before being removed with what was diagnosed as a right biceps strain. “I felt pretty strong all the way through,” Velasquez said. “I pretty much trusted myself and tried to get five innings and get a ‘W.’ Body feels great. That’s just going back to trusting myself and trusting the trainers.” Velasquez was on a pitch limit and was removed after throwing 84 pitches. He made his first start since June 8, when he was removed after facing one batter and throwing two pitches in the Phillies’ 8-1 loss to the Cubs. He was placed on the disabled list with a right biceps strain on June 10.

CF Odubel Herrera tied a career high with four hits, although the fourth was somewhat tainted. Herrera hit a high, slicing fly ball to left field in the eighth inning that landed beyond Arizona LF Rickie Weeks, who stabbed at the ball but did not bring it in. Herrera was credited with a double after singling in first, sixth and seventh.

RHP Dalier Hinojosa (right hand contusion) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley after three appearances at Class A Clearwater. Hinojosa gave one earned run while striking out 10 in four innings at Clearwater. He was 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in 10 appearances with the Phillies, with eight strikeouts in 10 innings.

2B Cesar Hernandez had three singles, including two hits and two RBIs in a six-run seventh inning, to add to his good numbers at Arizona. Hernandez, whose second hit drove in the final two runs in the seventh, is 7-for-14 with three RBIs in three career games at Chase Field. The Phillies finish the season series against Arizona with games on Tuesday and Wednesday in Chase Field.

1B Ryan Howard was given Monday off on the ninth anniversary of the day he made major league history. Howard’s three-run homer on June 27, 2007, gave him 100 homers in 325 games, making his the fastest player in baseball history to reach 100. His home run that day off Cincinnati RHP Aaron Harang was measured at 505 feet.