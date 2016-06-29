Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vincent Velasquez came out of his Monday start with no issues, manager Pete Mackanin said, and he should have no pitch-count limitations for his next scheduled start against Kansas City at home Sunday. Velasquez, on a 90-pitch limit Monday, will have an extra day’s rest because of the off day Thursday. He returned after spending 18 days on the disabled list due to a strained right biceps. ”He can throw 100, depending on how he feels and what kind of innings he has, tough innings early or easy innings,“ Mackanin said. ”It’s great to get him back, and his velocity was there. His confidence is back, I think.

CF Odubel Herrera, who went 2-for-4 with two singles Tuesday, continues to look like the Phillies’ top candidate for the All-Star team. Not that is dwelling on it. “I think about it, but honestly I play for my team, to help my team win,” Herrera said through an interpreter. “If that gets me there, then wonderful. But if it doesn‘t, what I really want is for the team to win.” Herrera led the NL with three four-hit games after getting one Monday, and he was second in times on base (129) and singles (68). He also has four assists.

RHP Ricardo Pinto of Double-A Reading, a Phillies prospect, was named Tuesday to the World team for the Futures Game on July 10. Pinto is 3-3 with a 4.32 ERA in 15 starts. He has a 1.29 WHIP.

OF Dylan Cozens of Double-A Reading was named Tuesday to the U.S. team in the Futures Game on July 10. Cozens, a second-round draft pick out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High in 2012, had 20 doubles, 20 homers, 60 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in his first 75 games at Reading. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin asked to have him brought from minor league camp to play in a major league spring training game after hearing good things from Pat Kelly, a friend who managed Cozens at Mayaguez in Puerto Rico last winter. “He sent me a text and told me to pay attention, he’s going to be a stud,” Mackanin said. “He’s really a physical specimen. I know he’s got a high ceiling.” Cozens, 22, is 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds.

1B Tommy Joseph was given a day off Tuesday after going 0-for-5 Monday to extend his hitless streak to 16 at-bats. Joseph, who was promoted when 1B/OF Darin Ruf was optioned out, made his major league debut on May 13 and started hot, becoming the first Phillies player in at least 100 years to hit seven homers in his first 21 games. “He’s going through a little bit of a rut,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “I foresee him bouncing back and getting back on track. It is the adjustments you make in the big leagues. Big league pitchers take notice. They find a weakness they might want to attack, and they start attacking it, and if that is in fact a weakness, then it is up to that hitter to come back and make the adjustment.”