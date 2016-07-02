Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs Friday against Kansas City, and it is increasingly likely that he will be the Phillies' representative in the All-Star Game later this month. The native Venezuelan said through an interpreter Friday that he doesn't dwell on such things. Then he was asked if he believes he deserves a berth. "For sure," he said in English. His homer came on a 1-0 fastball from Royals starter Ian Kennedy to open the bottom of the first, Herrera's ninth of the season and the first leadoff shot of his career.

RF Peter Bourjos went 1-for-4 Friday against Kansas City, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He is also batting .455 over his last 18, raising his average from .192 to .262. "Just trying not to do too much, not overswinging," he said. "I think that led to better at-bats, and not chasing pitches out of the zone." Bourjos, claimed off waivers in December, hit a career-low .200 as a backup in St. Louis last season. And this year, he said, "It was tough to get going. I felt like I'd take a step forward, then two steps back earlier in the season. It just took a lot of work. Hopefully I can continue to do it, and just have good at-bats and stay relaxed in the batter's box."

RHP Jeremy Hellickson went six innings to beat Kansas City on Friday night, allowing one run on five hits while striking out six and walking one. Four of those hits came in the first two innings, as did the run, which Cheslor Cuthbert delivered with a single in the second. Hellickson allowed only one hit, and three baserunners, in his last four innings. Asked what changed after the first two innings, he said, "Nothing, really. I made a good pitch to (Alex) Gordon to lead off the game that he blooped in there. They hit a couple good pitches, but I just stayed with what I was doing, and that was keeping the ball down and mixing it up. Me and Cam (Rupp, the Philadelphia catcher) were on the same page pretty much the whole game, and the defense made some really good plays as well."

3B Maikel Franco went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk Friday against the Royals, as he seeks to break out of his season-long slump at home. Franco, batting .296 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs on the road, is just a .197 hitter in hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park, with three homers and 14 RBIs. "I'm really comfortable," he said. "The last six, seven games I've got like six, seven walks. I saw more pitches, and I've tried to be more selective at home plate." Before the game, manager Pete Mackanin said Franco needs to "to tone it down a little bit. He's got to be a little bit more under control. I think that's all he needs to do."

RHP Aaron Nola, Saturday's starter against Kansas City, is 0-3 with a 15.23 ERA over his last four starts, and he has not lasted longer than 3 2/3 innings in any of those games. Manager Pete Mackanin called Saturday's outing "very important" for the 23-year-old's confidence, saying that location has been the issue for Nola, that he has been unable to get the ball down in the strike zone as regularly as he did earlier in the season. "It's a matter of him getting back to where he was," Mackanin said. Nola, who has never faced Kansas City, did not play catch between starts, the hope being, Mackanin said, that he "just kind of cleared his mind a little bit."