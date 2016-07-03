Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, Sunday's starter, has two career appearances against the Royals from his time with the Houston Astros. In one start and one relief appearance against Kansas City, Velasquez is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA. He's making his second start since returning from a right bicep strain suffered on June 8. It will be his first start at home since the injury. Last time out, he earned the win with seven strikeouts in five shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. For the season, Velasquez is 6-2 with a 3.38 ERA.

OF Peter Bourjos is riding an 11-game hitting streak heading into Sunday afternoon's game. A hit on Sunday would tie the longest hitting streak of Bourjos' career. Over that span, Bourjos is batting .455 with two homers, two triples and a double.

1B Tommy Joseph continues to struggle at the plate. He went 0-for-3 Saturday night and his average is now down to .216. In his last 17 games, the rookie first baseman is just 8-for-66. That's good for a .121 average.

3B Maikel Franco had multiple hits for the fourth time in his last five games Saturday. He had multiple-hit performances just once in his previous 20 games. Franco has also reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 contests.

RHP Aaron Nola was better on Saturday than he had been in recent outings. He still gave up five runs in five innings of work and was tagged with the loss, but made it out of the fourth inning for the first time in his last five starts. "Other than that one inning, he looked like his old self," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of Nola. "That was encouraging, to say the least. ... It looked like he finally started relaxing and not trying to do too much. He looked like his old self." Nola is now 5-8 on the year.