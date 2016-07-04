Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez went six innings for the first time since May 12. He had gone six starts in a row pitching no more than five innings. Velasquez struck out seven batters for the second consecutive outing. He's now up to 87 strikeouts in 72.2 innings of work this season.

RHP Dalier Hinojosa, on the disabled list since April 29 with a bruised right hand, was activated Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. In a combined six minor league rehab outings in Class A and Triple-A, he went 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA. Hinojosa was 0-1 with a 3.27 ERA in 10 relief outings for Philadelphia in April.

RF Peter Bourjos wasted no time extending his hit streak to 12 games with a single in his first at bat. It's the longest streak by any Phillies player this season, surpassing CF Odubel Herrera's 12-game stretch from April 18-30. Bourjos finished the day 1-for-3 with a run, reaching base with a walk in the fifth inning, as well.

C Cameron Rupp went 5-for-8 with three RBIs, and one home run in two games against Kansas City this series. He extended his hitting streak to nine games with a three-run blast in the first inning. The three hits on Saturday tied his career-high for most in a single game. Rupp leads the team with 16 doubles.

3B Maikel Franco went 3-for-4 and now has multiple hits in five of his last six games. He's also reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 games. Franco belted a solo homer in the eighth inning.