Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff had one of his best outings of the season Monday, pitching 7 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves in an 8-2 win. In improving to 6-9 with a 3.30 ERA, Eickhoff gave up five hits and two earned runs, striking out eight and walking three. For the first time all season, he got more than five runs of support while he was in the game; he was fourth in the National League in fewest runs of support (3.09 per nine innings) entering Monday.

OF Odubel Herrera hit his 10th home run of the season on Monday, a two-run shot with pitcher Jerad Eickhoff on base to put the Phillies up 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning. He finished the game 2-for-5 to raise his average to .303, the best amongst the team's regular hitters, with two RBIs and a run scored.

OF Peter Bourjos extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a 3-for-3 outing on Monday, raising his average to .278. It had been as low as .217 before the streak began on June 21, but since then he's 24-for-50 (.480) with 13 runs scored and six more batted in. "Who ever thought Bourjos had a chance to hit .300 at the start of the year?" Phillies manager Pete Mackanin asked. "He's on fire, it's good to see that."

RHP Zach Eflin, Tuesday's starter in the middle of a three-game series against Atlanta, is still looking for his first career win in his fifth start since being called up on June 10 from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. After allowing nine runs in 2 2/3 innings in his debut, he's only given up seven runs (five earned) in 17 2/3 innings in his last three, for a 2.55 ERA; his last time out, the Phillies won a game that he started for the first time, a 9-8 victory over Arizona that was a no-decision for Eflin.

1B Tommy Joseph snapped an 0-for-18 streak with a double to straightaway center field in the second inning off Braves starter Jose De La Cruz on Monday. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to raise his average to .223.

C Cameron Rupp went 1-for-3 on Monday to extend his hitting streak to a career-high tying 10 games. During that time he's 15-for-39 (.384) with eight extra-base hits, four doubles and four home runs. In his last 20 games, he has seven doubles, six homers and a triple.