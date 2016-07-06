Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera was selected as the Phillies' lone representative to the 2016 All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The second-year pro is currently the Phillies' leader in batting average (.302), hits (94) and walks (43), with already 15 more free passes than he earned last year despite nearly 200 fewer plate appearances. It's the first ASG appearance for Herrera. "It was well deserved that Odubel made the All-Star team," manager Pete Mackanin said.

OF Peter Bourjos wasted no time extending his career-best hitting streak to 14 games on Tuesday night, taking an 0-2 pitch and sending it into the left-field bleachers for his fourth home run of the year. That ties or betters his home run total from each of the previous four years; he had six homers in 2010, his rookie season, and 12 the following year, both with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who gets the series finale against Atlanta on Wednesday, will face the Braves for the first time in his seventh season at the MLB level. Over his last three starts, Hellickson is 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA, giving up six runs (five earned) in 19 innings, striking out 15 against just two walks. He'll be looking to win three straight starts for the first time this year.

LF Cody Asche bounced back from an 0-for-4 night on Monday with his fifth home run of the season on Tuesday, one of four the Phillies hit in a 5-1 win over the Braves.

RHP Zach Eflin picked up his first career win in his first professional complete-game outing on Tuesday, going the distance in a 5-1 victory over the Braves. The 22-year-old gave up one earned run on six hits, striking out six and walking none. Most impressively, he only needed 92 pitches to record 27 outs, getting from the first through the ninth innings in 2:08. "What an efficient job he did," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He was just outstanding. He pounded the strike zone with all of his pitches. A good two-seamer. He had everything going for him."

3B Maikel Franco homered for the third consecutive night in a 5-1 win over Atlanta, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to up his average to .261. Franco already has 10 hits in five games this month, batting .526 (10-for-19) to begin July, with three home runs and seven RBIs during that span.