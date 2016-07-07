Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RF Peter Bourjos drew an intentional walk in his final at-bat, putting an end to his career-long 14-game hitting streak. Bourjos held the second longest streak in the MLB behind Los Angeles' Kyle Seager. Bourjos batted .463 with eight extra base hits during his streak.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson went six innings for the fifth time in his last six games. He scattered four hits with two runs, one of them being unearned. He walked two batters for the first time since June 15.

SS Freddy Galvis was hitless in his last eight at-bats before singling in the fifth inning, later being thrown out at the plate. He finished 2-for-4 and delivered the game-winning hit by way of a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

3B Maikel Franco has homered in four consecutive games. The last Phillies player to that was Ryan Howard in 2012. He hit an opposite field home run in the sixth to tie the score at 2-2. It also marked the sixth straight game he picked up an RBI.

RHP Andrew Bailey (strained left hamstring) made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, pitching one scoreless, hitless inning and striking out two. He has been out since June 24.