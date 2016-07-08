Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the game. He allowed nine hits, including three homers, and six runs in five innings with no walks and four strikeouts. Morgan is 1-7 with a 6.65 ERA in 14 games, 12 starts, and has allowed 16 home runs in 66 1/3 innings. After the game, Morgan who threw 60 of 84 pitches for strikes, met for 35 minutes with manager Pete Mackanin and pitching coach Bob McClure in Mackanin's office. "He's up in the zone too much," Mackanin said. "Like we told him, half the battle is throwing strikes. And he certainly throws a lot of strikes. He's just got to throw more quality strikes."

RHP Aaron Nola will throw a two-inning simulated game Saturday so he doesn't go two weeks without facing hitters. He was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday to give him a breather before the All-Star break. Nola is 0-4 with a 13.50 ERA in his past five starts. In his last start Saturday against Kansas City, he gave up five runs in the second but retired the final 10 Royals batters he faced with six strikeouts.

1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-4 and drove in both Phillies runs. He hit his 12th homer in the second. It was the 370th of his career and tied Howard for 78th all-time with Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner and former Rockies great Todd Helton. It was Howard's 13th homer in 34 career games against the Rockies.

RHP Andrew Bailey (left hamstring strain) will be activated Saturday, when he is eligible to come off the disabled list. Bailey is 3-0 with a 4.39 ERA in 25 games while allowing 19 hits and nine walks in 26 2/3 innings with 28 strikeouts. Opposing hitters are averaging .204 (19-for-93) against Bailey.