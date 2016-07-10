Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera was not in the lineup Sunday after fouling a ball off his right foot in the ninth inning Friday. He is not expected to miss more than one day and will not miss the All-Star Game.

CF Odubel Herrera was not in the lineup but pinch hit in the ninth and flied out to deep center. He fouled a ball off his right foot in the ninth inning Friday, fell to the ground and stayed there face-down and in pain for about 15 seconds before he was able to get up. Before the game, manager Pete Mackanin said he expected Herrera not to miss more than one day, and he will not miss the All-Star Game.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez's 24 saves before the All-Star break are tied for the most in club history with Steve Bedrosian (1987) and Jose Mesa (2001).

CF Peter Bourjos went 1-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 21 games, the longest active streak in the National League. During the streak, Bourjos is batting .405 (30-for-74) with five doubles, two triples, three homers and seven RBIs.

1B Tommy Joseph went 4-for-4 with a double and a homer, double, three runs scored and finished a triple shy of the cycle. The four hits are a career high, and Joseph has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the seventh that gave the Phillies the lead in their 5-3 win Friday and became the first Phillies rookie to hit a pinch-hit, game-winning home run in the seventh inning or later since Mike Rogodzinski on June 25, 1973.

RHP Aaron Nola threw a two-inning simulated game, so he wouldn't go two weeks without facing hitters. Nola, who is in his first full season in the big leagues, was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday to give him a breather after he had gone 0-4 with a 13.50 ERA in his past five starts. Nola is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday when the Phillies return after the All-Star break and start the fourth game after the break on July 18 against Miami. Nola said, "Mentally, I feel fine. I feel like the past month I struggled. The ball was up. My command wasn't where it should be. I wasn't getting ahead of guys, and they make you pay for it. I think that's the main part. My arm is going to be a lot healthier (after this time off). I feel great."