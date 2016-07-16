Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Saturday's starter, lost in Colorado his last time out, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing eight runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking two. He is 1-4 with a 2.81 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson went six innings in losing to the Mets Friday night, yielding four runs and seven hits while striking out five. He did not walk a batter. All the runs he allowed came on homers -- a solo shot by Juan Lagares in the third and a three-run bomb by Neil Walker in the sixth. Hellickson said the 3-2 fastball to Walker was "a little up," and added that he grew "a little gassed" toward the end of his outing. "I was working way too hard the last two innings," he said. With the July 31 trade deadline approaching, there continues to be speculation that he might be moved. "Yeah, it's on my mind, just when I see it on Twitter and talk to you (media) guys about it," he said. "Other than that, I'm focused every day on doing what I have to do for the next start. Like I've said all along, I love it here and would love to be here the rest of the year, but obviously I've been through it before and know that side of the game." He was traded after the 2014 season from Tampa Bay to Arizona, and after last season from the Diamondbacks to the Phillies.

C Cameron Rupp began Friday night with the highest slugging percentage among major league catchers since June 1 (.632). It is nonetheless unclear where he fits in the club's long-range picture because the Phillies are high on some receivers in their minor-league chain, notably Jorge Alfaro, who is currently at Double-A Reading. Rupp is unbothered by all the talk. "It's just noise," he said before the game. "I look at it as, it doesn't matter how long I've been in the big leagues or how long my contract, whatever it is; somebody's trying to take my spot. Whether I've established myself or not, I've still got to go out and play, and I've got to have results."

RHP Aaron Nola, held out of his last start after struggling through a five-start stretch that saw him go 0-4 with a 13.50 ERA, pitched a simulated game when the Phillies were in Colorado last week and will throw on the side before making a start in next week's series against Miami. "(Pitching coach Bob McClure) wanted to see him throw a side, see what he looked like, before he threw him in there, because he hasn't pitched in two weeks," manager Pete Mackanin said. "Eventually we're going to have to monitor innings, so this is probably a good time to (hold him out), to a certain degree."

OF Aaron Altherr, who has missed the entire season after injuring his left wrist in spring training, began a rehab assignment on July 8 at Class A Clearwater. The assignment can last as long as 20 days, at which point the Phillies will have to decide whether to add him to the 25-man roster or option him to the minor leagues. "I don't know how close he is," manager Pete Mackanin said Friday. Altherr was expected to be the team's everyday right fielder this year, after hitting .241 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 39 games for the Phillies in 2015.