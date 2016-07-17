Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff took a no-decision Saturday against the Mets, working six innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three and walking one. He also hit a batter. Eickhoff struggled with his control, firing just 56 strikes among his 94 pitches, and New York turned leadoff doubles by Juan Lagares and Curtis Granderson into runs in the third and fourth, respectively. "He really wasn't that sharp, but he pitched well enough to win," manager Pete Mackanin said of Eickhoff. "Too many baserunners for my liking, but he got us into the seventh inning, so he did a good job that way." Eickhoff said he was taking "deep breaths" on the many occasions he found himself in hot water. "Just kind of slowed it down a little bit," he said. He also went 2-for-3, the first multi-hit game of his career, but after doubling to lead off the fifth only advanced to third on a double off the right-field wall by Odubel Herrera. "That was just brutal base running," Eickhoff said. "I don't even know what I was thinking. I was like, 'I'll just be safe and tag up.' It was just terrible base running."

RHP Zach Eflin is scheduled to make his seventh major league start Sunday against the Mets. Eflin has beaten the Braves and Rockies his last two times out, going a total of 15 innings (including a complete-game effort to earn his first major league victory, over Atlanta) and allowing three runs on 13 hits while striking out nine and walking two. He has never faced New York.

1B Tommy Joseph celebrated his 25th birthday Saturday but did not play against the Mets. He has, however, celebrated a renaissance of late. The rookie hit .323 in his first 21 games, then went into an 8-for-70 slump (.114) over his next 19 to slip to .215. In seven games since he has gone 11-for-22, bringing his average to .255. "They were throwing hard in and soft away, and he didn't know which way to go," manager Pete Mackanin said. "You get caught in between, but when you start becoming a little bit smarter, you say, 'I'm not going to let them get me out with sliders away and fastballs in,' so you pick one side of the plate, to where (you say), 'OK, I'll let them get me out away, but if they come in, I'm not going to miss it' -- or vice versa. Little mind games you have to play. ... He's making some adjustments."

3B Maikel Franco went 1-for-4 Saturday against the Mets, and his single in the seventh inning delivered the go-ahead run. "I know it was a good situation for me," he said. "I just want to put the ball in play. Something good happened, and I'm glad something good happened for me, and for my team, too." He is hitting .370 over his last 18 games, raising his average from .235 to .265, and has 17 RBIs in his last 15. His 18 homers and 54 RBIs lead the team and are third among major league third basemen, and on Saturday he blooped the first pitch he saw from Mets reliever Hansel Robles -- a 97 mph fastball -- into left field to snap a 2-2 tie. Franco had shown considerable promise in his first extended big league trial in 2015, hitting .280 with 14 homers in 50 RBIs in 80 games, but found himself in the throes of a frustrating slump earlier this season. That is now behind him. "He looks like he's staying on the ball better," manager Pete Mackanin said. "He's fouling off some tough pitches to right field. He's just not flying off the ball like he has been, and he's getting results." Mackanin added that Franco is "real close" to resembling the player he was a year ago. "He's going to have a good year," Mackanin said. "I think he's only going to get better as the season goes along."

1B Ryan Howard hit a leadoff homer off Logan Verrett in the second inning of Saturday's victory over the Mets, Howard's 13th homer of the season and the 370th of his career. Howard drew even with the late Gil Hodges for 77th on Major League Baseball's all-time list, and is four behind Rocky Colavito, who is in 76th. "Obviously in the moment you're playing a game," Howard said, "but when I get time to sit back and reflect on it, it's actually pretty cool, some of the names that I'm there with. I've still got some work to do, but I'm going to enjoy this one today." Howard also has 46 career homers against the Mets, most among active players.