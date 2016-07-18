Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Daniel Stumpf pitched a scoreless inning in relief in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the New York Mets, allowing one hit in the process. Stumpf, who was suspended for 80 games earlier in the season for PED use, has logged two scoreless innings since his return.

SS Freddy Galvis collected 10 hits in his last five games prior to the All-Star break, but a series against the New York Mets this weekend stunted the ascent in his batting average. Galvis went 1-for-11 in three games, dropping his batting average back down to .229.

RHP Zach Eflin fell to 2-3 on the year after allowing three runs on five hits in Sunday afternoon's 5-0 loss to the New York Mets. Eflin, who struck out two and walked two, was on the wrong end of a pitching battle that saw Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom toss his first career shutout.

RHP Andrew Bailey served up a two-run home run off the bat of Asdrubal Cabrera in the eighth inning of Sunday's 5-0 loss to the New York Mets. Bailey has now allowed at least one run in three consecutive appearances.