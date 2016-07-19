Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, Tuesday's starter against the Marlins, has won his past three starts, beating Colorado 5-3 his last time out. He went six innings in that one, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking two. He has faced Miami twice this season, going 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 6-7 with a 4.02 ERA, continues to be the subject of trade speculation as the Aug. 1 non-waiver deadline approaches. MLB.com's Joe Frisaro tweeted Monday that Miami is interested in dealing for him. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said he has no idea of what to expect at the deadline, and doesn't have a "constant dialogue" with the front office about such matters. "I've read where there's interest in Hellickson and there might be interest in some other players," he said, "but it's so much out of my hands I don't even worry about it." Hellickson is scheduled to face the Marlins on Wednesday.

1B Tommy Joseph hit a solo homer off Miami RHP Jose Fernandez on Monday, the rookie's 12th homer in 48 games with Philadelphia this season. According to Elias, he is only the fourth Phillie with that many homers in his first 48 games with the team. The converted catcher also continues to make a case for himself as the long-term solution at his position, with Ryan Howard in decline. The Phillies are also high on Rhys Hoskins, who has excelled this season at Double-A Reading.

RHP Aaron Nola went six scoreless innings while earning a no-decision Monday against Miami, allowing two hits while striking out five and walking one. He had not pitched since July 2 while attempting to regain his form following a five-start stretch in which he went 0-4 with a 13.50 ERA, but he retired 15 of the first 16 hitters he faced Monday. He was struck on the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Adeiny Hechavarria with one out in the sixth, a ball that went for an infield single. Manager Pete Mackanin said the injury was not serious, however, and called Nola's outing "very encouraging." The young righty did not disagree. "My location was better than previously, more down in the zone," he said. "I wasn't getting quality strikes before. I was up in the zone."

OF Aaron Altherr, who has missed the entire season after undergoing surgery on a wrist he injured during spring training, moved from the rookie-level Gulf Coast League to Class A Clearwater on Monday as his rehab assignment continues. "I'm anxious to see where he's at in another week or two," manager Pete Mackanin said. The manager added that it was "a big blow" when Altherr was injured after hitting .241 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 39 games for the Phillies last season. "Not that he was an established player by any means," Mackanin said, "but he showed enough to where we know how good he was defensively and we know that he's got power." The Phillies must decide at the end of the month whether to add Altherr to the roster or option him to the minors. Altherr went 1-for-4 on Monday, leaving him 7-for-20 (.350) with a homer and three RBIs through seven rehab games.