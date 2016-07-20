Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez was saddled with a no-decision despite going seven innings Tuesday night against Miami, his longest outing since he pitched a complete-game shutout on April 14 against San Diego, a game in which he struck out 16. Velasquez allowed one run on three hits Tuesday. He struck out five and walked four. "He pounded the strike zone," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I know he had four walks, but he wasn't all over the place." Velasquez allowed that he too was "pretty happy" with his outing, the exception being the leadoff homer he allowed to Christian Yelich in the fourth, on an 0-2 slider. "(With an) 0-2 (count), that can't happen when you're ahead of a hitter, especially a good hitter like that," Velasquez said.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez pitched a scoreless inning in relief against the Marlins on Tuesday, a day after he blew his third save in 28 opportunities. "Last night, that's one of the few times I've seen Jeanmar take so much time between pitches, obviously fretting about the whole situation instead of getting up there (on the mound)," manager Pete Mackanin said before Tuesday's game. "You've got three pitches. Look for one you want to throw, and show the hitter that you know exactly what you're doing, rather than fumbling around, making it look like you're nervous."

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, Wednesday's starter against the Marlins, continues to be the subject of trade speculation as the Aug. 1 non-waiver deadline approaches, and one of the teams reportedly interested in him is Miami. "Yeah, it's on my mind, just when I see it on Twitter and talk to you (media) guys about it," he said of any prospective deals after losing to the Mets last Friday. "Other than that, I'm focused every day on doing what I have to do for the next start." Hellickson, who gave up four runs over six innings in that loss to New York, was 2-0 with 1.50 ERA his three previous starts. He is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in six career outings against Miami.

1B Tommy Joseph homered for the second time in as many nights Tuesday, part of a 2-for-3 night against Miami. "He took that called third strike with (a runner at third to end the sixth), which I didn't like, but I've got to like him," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I think he's going to improve as we go along." Joseph, a rookie, started out hot when he was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 13, then went into a deep slump. Over his past nine games, he is hitting .500 with five homers and eight RBIs, raising his average to .264. He has 13 homers in his first 171 plate appearances, the fastest pace in club history, and he is one of only six major-leaguers since 2000 to go deep that many times in their first 171 times at the plate.

RHP Aaron Nola suffered no structural damage when he was hit on the upper right arm by a line drive off the bat of Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria during Monday's game. "He said it stiffened up a little bit, but he's fine," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of Nola. "I was just happy with the way he pitched." Nola, who had been struggling, pitched six scoreless innings.

RHP Aaron Nola did not sustain any structural damage when he was struck on the upper right arm by a line drive off the bat of Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria in Monday's game, according to manager Pete Mackanin. "He said it stiffened up a little bit, but he's fine," he said. "I was just happy with the way he pitched." Nola, who had been struggling, threw six scoreless innings.