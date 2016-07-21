Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Thursday's starter, is winless in his last two starts, having been saddled with a no-decision Saturday against the Mets despite allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked one. He lost his only start against Miami this season, and in five career starts against the Marlins is 1-4 with a 2.81 ERA.

OF Odubel Herrera, who entered Wednesday's game against Miami as a defensive replacement and flew out in his only at-bat, is mired in a 5-for-38 slump. "It kind of started right when he was named to the All-Star team," manager Pete Mackanin said. "Maybe that was a goal, and maybe he started just relaxing a little bit, and you can't do that in the game. You've got to keep battling every day."

LF Tyler Goeddel, making his first start since July 10 and his 43rd overall, went 2-for-4 with a career-high three RBIs in Wednesday's victory over Miami. "It was fun to be back out there, and part of a win," he said. "I was a little concerned. I thought it would feel like the first day of spring training out there again, but I luckily got some pitches to hit and put some good swings on them, got some good results." Goeddel, 0-for-16 and 1-for-26 entering the game, hit a two-run homer off Wei-Yin Chen in the first inning, his fourth of the season and his first since June 1, 26 games earlier. He added an RBI single in the second, then stole second. He became the first rookie to have a home run, three RBIs and a stolen base in a game since Houston's Carlos Correa did so on Oct. 2, 2015.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson allowed one run and five hits over eight innings to beat Miami on Wednesday night, his longest outing of the season. He struck out eight, matching his second highest total this year, and did not walk a batter. It was the first time in his career he has worked at least eight innings and fanned eight. He continues to be the subject of trade speculation with the Aug. 1 non-waiver deadline approaching, and one of the teams reportedly interested in him is Miami. "If anybody has interest, I'm sure they were impressed," manager Pete Mackanin said. "He looked very determined to have a good game. He was totally focused and he produced." Hellickson, dealt each of the last two offseasons, said he's not the least bit distracted by the trade talk. "It's out of my control," he said. "I can't really control or think about it, so I don't. ... Like I've said before, I want to be here. I want to win here. I really think we can. ... My focus is here right now." He surrendered Chris Johnson's homer in the fifth but otherwise was in trouble only in the fourth, when the Marlins put two on with one out. Hellickson, however, retired the Nos. 4 and 5 hitters in the Marlins' order, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna, to extinguish the threat. "Not really thinking too much (in that situation)," said Hellickson, who also set down 10 of the last 11 hitters he faced. "Just trying to execute."

RHP Hector Neris has begun to regain the form he flashed early in the season, when he emerged as one of baseball's best set-up men. He has assembled a string of eight scoreless innings, after yielding eight earned runs over his previous 6 1/3 innings, an ERA of 11.37. "We backed off him a little bit and then with the All-Star break it cleared his head, I think," manager Pete Mackanin said. "Every outing got a little better to where his confidence is back."