Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff uncharacteristically struggled Thursday night. In dropping to 6-11 on the year, he needed 90 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits. Eickhoff struck out six and threw two wild pitches. He entered the start having posted a 2.45 ERA in 55 of his last 55.1 innings pitched since June 2.

LHP Daniel Stumpf was tagged for three runs on five hits in two innings of mop-up duty in Thursday's blowout loss to Miami. Stumpf, who hadn't allowed a run in his first three appearances after an 80-game suspension, had his ERA rise to 10.80.

OF Aaron Altherr (left wrist surgery in March 2016) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Reading, and he went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Thursday. Altherr, who was expected to be on the active roster when the season started, had been out since Spring Training. He is batting .375 in 24 at-bats with one home run at the rookie ball and Class-A levels during his rehab.

1B Ryan Howard was Philadelphia's lone bright spot in Thursday's loss to the Miami Marlins. Howard belted a fourth-inning, two-run homer off Tom Koehler. Of Howard's 34 hits on the year, 14 have gone over the fence.