Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera, whose batting average had dropped 25 points since July 1 to .281 entering the game, went 3-for-5 and scored twice on Friday night. He struck out in the first inning but then singled in the third and sixth. Those hits came against Gerrit Cole, against whom he had been 0-for-7 with six strikeouts, including the one in the first inning. He also made a leaping catch at the wall of a Jung Ho Kang fly ball to end the Pirates' fifth. In the seventh, he doubled off reliever Arquimedes Caminero and scored.

RHP Severino Gonzalez was recalled Friday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. In 11 appearances before the All-Star break, he had a 3.38 ERA in 13 1/3 innings.

LHP Daniel Stumpf was designated for assignment. He was a Rule 5 draft pick from the Royals in December. He pitched in his first three major league games in April before serving an 80-game suspension for using a performance-enhancing drug. After he returned, following the All-Star break, he pitched in four games, including Thursday, when he allowed three runs and five hits in two innings.

RHP Zach Eflin threw a three-hit shutout on Friday night, his first career shutout and second complete game. He faced only two Pirates above the minimum, striking out six and walking none. "You don't see that very often in a 22-year-old," manager Pete Mackanin said. "He's not a 95-98 (mph) type of power pitcher, but he really knows how to pitch."

3B Maikel Franco left in the fourth inning on Friday night for what the club called precautionary reasons. In the first, Franco got hit on the left wrist by a pitch from the Pirates' Gerrit Cole. Franco appeared to be in some pain and received medical attention before remaining in the game and reporting to first base. He singled up the middle in the third but was replaced by Andres Blanco when Philadelphia took the field in the bottom of the fourth. "X-rays are negative. He should be fine," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I didn't see any swelling; it just started bothering him after his next at-bat."