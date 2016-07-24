Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera is having a series. He was 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Saturday, making him 6-for-9 for the first two of the three weekend games. The two three-hit games give him nine on the season and help erase a 4-for-41 performance over his previous 11 games.

2B Cesar Hernandez entered the game 4-for-31 (.129) against Pittsburgh. Saturday, he went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.

3B Maikel Franco did not play. He left Friday's game two innings after he was hit by a pitch on the top of his left wrist. Indications are that he is dealing with soreness and nothing more.

RHP Aaron Nola had retired 27 of the previous 30 hitters he faced, including 11 via strikeout. He got five strikeouts against the Pirates, but he also gave up six runs on six hits in four-plus innings. "He just didn't have control of his pitches today," manager Pete Mackanin said. "That had been a problem for him for a while, but he seemed to get straightened out against Miami on Monday.

RHP Justin DeFratus was signed by the Nationals to a minor league contract. He has pitched this season for Triple-A Round Rock and Tacoma. He was an 11th-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2007 and has a 7-6 record with a 4.08 ERA in 191 big league games.