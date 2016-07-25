Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, who had been 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts since coming off the disabled list in late June, allowed four runs on seven hits, with four walks and five strikeouts. He got a no-decision. "He kind of struggled with command for the whole game, but he battled hard and he really worked hard to make pitches when he had to," manager Pete Mackanin said. "But he didn't look comfortable as far as his confidence, as far as making pitches. He made a couple bad pitches and got hurt for it."

RF Peter Bourjos was dropped from first to eighth in the Philadelphia order after going 0-for-5 in each of the first two games of the series. Sunday, he continued to be quiet at the plate, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout -- although he did reach base on a walk.

2B Cesar Hernandez, elevated to the top of the order, went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. "Cesar came through for us," Mackanin said.

LF Cody Asche continues to struggle. He was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He is now 0 for his last 23 with 10 strikeouts.

C Cameron Rupp, who was hit in the cheek by a pitch Saturday, was out of the Philadelphia lineup. It is believed he is undergoing concussion protocol but had shown no effects.

3B Maikel Franco missed his second straight start since leaving Friday's game after he was hit on the top of the left wrist by a pitch. However, he replaced Andres Blanco in the fifth inning Sunday.

3B Andres Blanco left in the fifth because a broken and bloody left index finger. He got hurt making a play at third with the Pirates' Gregory Polanco sliding into the base. Blanco is likely to be put on the DL. "That's going to hurt us," Mackanin said. "We always could rely on him to play solid defense, come up with big hits. Anywhere we put him, he plays solid defense. He's just a great guy to have around." Mackanin said Blanco will be further evaluated so surgery, perhaps to clean out the wound that required four stitches, had not been ruled out.