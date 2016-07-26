Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

INF Taylor Featherston, 25, was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Featherston, who played 101 major league games last season for the Angels, was hitting .264 with 12 homers at Lehigh Valley. He was the Colorado Rockies' fifth-round pick in 2011. The Cubs claimed him in the 2014 Rule 5 draft and later traded him to the Angels, who dealt him to the Phillies prior to this season.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson tossed six scoreless innings against the Marlins on Monday. Hellickson, who allowed just one hit and one walk, threw only 70 pitches but was removed for a pinch hitter when the game remained scoreless. Still, Hellickson, who has been rumored in trade talks, lowered his ERA to 3.65 and increased his value.

OF Aaron Altherr (left wrist surgery in March 2016) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, but the team's game was rained out that night. Altherr was 3-for-10 in three rehab games for Double-A Reading.

INF Andres Blanco (fractured left index finger) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. Blanco is hitting .271 with four homers, 21 RBIs and a .767 OPS. The 32-year-old veteran adds value to his club because he is a switch hitter.