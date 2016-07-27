Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (6-12) put up a quality start against Miami on Tuesday but lost, allowing just five hits, one walk and one run in seven innings. He struck out eight. He has five starts this year in which he has eight or more strikeouts, but he has yet to reach double figures.

RHP Zach Eflin is set to start the finale of the three-game Marlins series on Wednesday. Eflin, 22, is coming off a three-pitch, no-walk shutout win over the Pirates, requiring just 100 pitches.

RHP Aaron Nola’s statistics may not look very impressive with a 5-9 record and a 4.75 ERA. But the 23-year-old Nola, who will start on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series at the Atlanta Braves, is considered the most valuable player according to a team-by-team report posted this week. Nola, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2014, has the stuff to be the ace of the staff.

OF Aaron Altherr, who tore a tendon in his left wrist in March, is set to return Thursday. The Phillies have two slumping outfielders -- LF Cody Asche and RF Peter Bourjos -- and Altherr would fit in either spot.

