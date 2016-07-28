FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 29, 2016 / 3:06 AM / in a year

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Taylor Featherston made his first Phillies start on Wednesday, but things did not go well. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, and he left three runners on base.

RF Peter Bourjos had the day off after hurting his right shoulder while banging into the wall and making a catch Tuesday. Bourjos said he has crashed into a lot of walls in his career, but this was the first time he was hurt. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Bourjos was “sore” and that more would be known on Thursday.

RHP Zach Eflin (3-4) was hit hard by the Marlins on Wednesday. The 22-year-old rookie, who was coming off a three-hit shutout win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, lasted just five innings this time, allowing nine hits, four walks and seven runs.

RHP Andrew Bailey had a poor relief outing on Wednesday against Miami. Bailey faced three batters and failed to get any of them out, allowing two hits and one walk. Bailey allowed one inherited runner to score and also was charged with one run on his ledger, raising his ERA to 6.03.

