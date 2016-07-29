Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez (8-2, 3.34) has not lost a game in two months, with four wins and four no-decisions, heading into a Friday start at Atlanta. Velasquez was not as effective in his last start, allowing four runs in six innings against the Pirates on Sunday. Velasquez received no decision in his only start against the Braves on May 12 when he allowed four runs in six innings.

OF Peter Bourjos was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27 with a right shoulder AC joint sprain. Bourjos was batting .253 with four homers and 20 RBIs for the Phillies. The injury likely will prevent the team from being able to trade him prior to the Aug. 1 deadline.

1B Tommy Joseph went 2-for-5 with a solo homer. Over the past 17 games, Joseph is hitting .375 (21-for-56) with six homers and 12 RBIs.

RHP Aaron Nola 6-9) won for the first time since June 5, breaking a streak of seven starts without a win. He was 0-5 with a 10.61 over that stretch. He pitched five innings Thursday at Atlanta and gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

RF Aaron Altherr made his season debut and went 3-for-4 with a home run Thursday at Atlanta. He required surgery after breaking his left wrist in spring training, and he was finally activated from the disabled list before the Thursday game. After being recalled by the Phillies last August, he led the team in runs, triples, extra-base hits, total bases and walks. In 13 minor league rehab games, Altherr batted .341 with one home run.