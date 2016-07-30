Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez allowed two runs in six innings on seven hits and two walks, with five strikeouts Friday in suffering his first loss since May 29. Velasquez had one of the team's four hits, singling in the fourth inning.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (7-7, 3.65 ERA) has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts. Hellickson threw six shutout innings, giving up only one hit, in receiving no decision against the Marlins on July 25. He has made one start against Atlanta this season, receiving no decision July 6 after allowing two runs in six innings. That is his only previous appearance against the Braves.

2B Cesar Hernandez was 1-for-2 with three walks Friday and is batting .367 in the first eight games of the current road trip. Hernandez is batting .343 in 30 career games against Atlanta.

OF Cody Asche snapped his string of 17 consecutive games without an extra-base hit. Asche doubled in the second inning, his first extra-base hit since getting a double and a homer against the Braves on July 5.

1B Ryan Howard doubled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and is hitting .284 (21-for-74) with 13 extra-base hits in his career in that role. Howard has 272 doubles and needs 15 to catch Richie Asburn for ninth place on the team's all-time list.