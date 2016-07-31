Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (6-12, 3.83 ERA) is looking for a return to his consistency shown earlier this season. Eickhoff has been alternating between a good start and a bad start. In his last start on July 26, Eickhoff allowed one run in seven innings at Miami. But in his previous start, he allowed six runs in five hits to the Marlins. He lost both games. Eickhoff is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four career starts against the Braves. This season, he has a 2.37 ERA in three starts against Atlanta.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (8-7) worked around nine hits and one walk and struck out two in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday. He has allowed only four runs in his last three starts, a span of 19 2/3 innings. His two-run double, the first of his career, came in the fifth inning after he twice failed to lay down a sacrifice bunt and put the Phillies ahead to stay.

2B Cesar Hernandez tied his career high on Saturday with three walks for the second straight night. He had drawn three walks in a game one other time, on May 4, 2015, also at Turner Field.

C Cameron Rupp was 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored two runs on Saturday. He was hitting only .125 (4-for-32) in his last 10 games. Rupp broke an 0-for-7 streak and improved to 6-for-22 (.272) on the road trip.

1B Ryan Howard got his first start of the series on Saturday and responded with a double and the first run. He needs 14 more doubles to catch Richie Ashburn for ninth place (287) on the club's career list. Howard is the career leader in home runs (22) by an opposing player at Turner Field.

LHP Adam Loewen had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on Saturday. Loewen worked a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a hit and a walk.