Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeanmar Gomez went on paternity leave Wednesday. The reliever should be available for Thursday's game against the Giants.

RHP Phil Klein was recalled by the Phillies from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make Wednesday's start. Klein recorded an 0-1 mark with a 5.19 ERA in eight appearances with Texas this season. The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia and promptly sent to the IronPigs, with whom he posted a 1-1 record and 2.13 ERA in eight appearances.

RHP Michael Mariot was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

RHP Aaron Nola was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to his scheduled start in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Nola (6-9, 4.78 ERA) is nursing a strained right elbow. The 23-year-old Nola has struggled mightily in his last eight outings, posting a 1-5 mark with a bloated 9.82 ERA. Nola has yielded at least four earned runs in six of his last eight trips to the mound.

RHP Aaron Nola said before Wednesday's game he first began to feel unusual discomfort in his right elbow during his start in Atlanta last Thursday, and after a bullpen session Sunday informed trainer Scott Sheridan of the problem. Nola underwent an MRI Wednesday, and it revealed a strain. Manager Pete Mackanin said it is possible Nola will miss the rest of the season, but Nola said he would like to return before the end.