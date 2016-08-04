Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, Thursday's starter, was charged with a 2-1 loss to Atlanta his last time out but allowed just two runs in six innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.75 in six starts since a stint on the disabled list in June with a right biceps strain and has never faced the Giants.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez, whose 27 saves entering Wednesday's games were tied for fifth in the National League, went on paternity leave. Manager Pete Mackanin said Gomez's wife was expected to be induced later in the day, and the reliever should be available for Thursday's game against the Giants.

RHP Phil Klein, called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday when the announced starter against San Francisco, Aaron Nola, went on the disabled list with a strained right elbow, took a no-decision in his first major league start of the season. Klein went five innings and allowed four runs and eight hits while striking out three and walking one. "He did OK," manager Pete Mackanin said. "He showed some good stuff, a good fastball, some good breaking stuff. He didn't have great command, but he held them down, battled his way through it." Claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers on June 19, Klein was 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA in eight games for Lehigh Valley, including four starts. Earlier in the season, he went 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA for the Rangers and 0-0 with a 4.26 ERA in eight games for Round Rock, Texas' Triple-A affiliate.

RHP Michael Mariot was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and pitched a scoreless inning in a 5-4, 12-inning victory over the Giants. Mariot, who began the season on the disabled list with a right ankle sprain, was optioned to Lehigh Valley on May 18. He went 1-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 26 relief appearances for the IronPigs.

RHP Aaron Nola was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a strained right elbow. Nola, who had a 9.82 ERA in his previous eight starts, said before Wednesday's game against San Francisco that he first began to feel unusual discomfort during his start in Atlanta last Thursday, and after a bullpen session Sunday informed trainer Scott Sheridan of the problem. Nola underwent an MRI on Wednesday, and it revealed a strain. Manager Pete Mackanin said it is possible Nola will miss the rest of the season, but Nola said he would like to return before the end. Mackanin added that it was "a good, solid guess" to say RHP Jake Thompson, 11-5 with a 2.05 ERA at Triple Lehigh Valley, will be recalled soon.