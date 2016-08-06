Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Thompson makes his major league debut as the Phillies starter Saturday night.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson went 6 2/3 innings Friday night, marking the 10th time in his last 11 starts that he has gone six or more innings. Hellickson is 5-3 on the road this season with a 3.78 earned run average after holding the Padres to three runs on six hits and two walks.

SS-2B Cesar Hernandez had his six-game hitting streak (9-for-23) ended Friday night. However, Hernandez drew a walk, stole second and scored the Phillies' decisive fifth run. He also tagged the Padres' Travis Jankowski out in the seventh when the center fielder's hand came off the bag at second after an apparent double when he was trying to call time.

1B Tommy Joseph drove in what proved to be the decisive run with a two-out single in the eighth Friday night. He is hitting .324 (24-for-74) over his last 22 games since July 4 with four doubles, six homers and 13 RBIs.

C Cameron Rupp tied his career high with four RBIs Friday night with a three-run homer and a run-scoring double. His 14 homers ranks him fourth among National League catchers. He has hit safely in 48 of his 70 games this season and reached base in all but 14 games.