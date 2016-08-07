Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

PH Jimmy Paredes hit a two-run pinch-homer in the ninth inning on Saturday night. It was his third homer of the season and only the second pinch-homer by the Phillies this season.

2B Carlos Hernandez was 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored on Saturday night to extend his streak of reaching base to 14 straight games since July 23. He is hitting .370 (20-for-54) during the streak and .350 (57-for-163) in his last 47 games since June 13.

1B Ryan Howard's 16th homer Saturday night was his eighth in his last 22 starts. In his last 11 games, Howard is hitting .342 (13-for-38) with five home runs and seven RBIs. He is one homer shy of tying Rocky Colavito for 76th on the career list with 374.