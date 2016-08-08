FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 9, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jerad Eickhoff allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits with five strikeouts in six innings Sunday. He has worked at least five innings in 29 of his 31 career starts. In two starts against the Padres this season, Eickhoff was 2-0 with a 2.77 earned run average.

CF Odubel Herrera continued his torrid hitting against the Padres with his first-inning homer Sunday. Herrera finished 3-for-5 Sunday with his 12th homer of the season and a stolen base. He has a career .370 batting average in 17 games against the Padres (17-for-46) with two home runs and seven RBIs.

OF Peter Bourjos is 2-for-8 with a homer and two RBIs through two rehab games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27 with a right shoulder AC joint sprain.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday. He was 2-2 with one save and a 4.83 ERA in 26 appearances for the Phils this year.

1B Ryan Howard was 1-for-3 Sunday with a run scored. That extended his hitting streak to five straight games (8-for-16). In 65 career games against the Padres, Howard is hitting .303 (70-for-231) with 13 homers and 55 RBIs.

C Carlos Ruiz was 3-for-4 Sunday. He is hitting .313 (20-for-64) over his last 19 games.

RHP Andrew Bailey, designated for assignment Tuesday, was released by Philadelphia on Saturday. He went 3-1 with a 6.40 ERA in 33 games for the Phillies this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.