Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits with five strikeouts in six innings Sunday. He has worked at least five innings in 29 of his 31 career starts. In two starts against the Padres this season, Eickhoff was 2-0 with a 2.77 earned run average.

CF Odubel Herrera continued his torrid hitting against the Padres with his first-inning homer Sunday. Herrera finished 3-for-5 Sunday with his 12th homer of the season and a stolen base. He has a career .370 batting average in 17 games against the Padres (17-for-46) with two home runs and seven RBIs.

OF Peter Bourjos is 2-for-8 with a homer and two RBIs through two rehab games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27 with a right shoulder AC joint sprain.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday. He was 2-2 with one save and a 4.83 ERA in 26 appearances for the Phils this year.

1B Ryan Howard was 1-for-3 Sunday with a run scored. That extended his hitting streak to five straight games (8-for-16). In 65 career games against the Padres, Howard is hitting .303 (70-for-231) with 13 homers and 55 RBIs.

C Carlos Ruiz was 3-for-4 Sunday. He is hitting .313 (20-for-64) over his last 19 games.

RHP Andrew Bailey, designated for assignment Tuesday, was released by Philadelphia on Saturday. He went 3-1 with a 6.40 ERA in 33 games for the Phillies this year.