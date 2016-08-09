Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez tossed three scoreless innings in relief of RHP Zach Eflin on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Gonzalez allowed a hit and struck out one. Gonzalez had yielded at least a run in each of his previous four appearances.

OF Peter Bourjos (sprained right shoulder) may rejoin the Phillies on Friday when they kick off a series against the Rockies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Bourjos has been on the disabled list since July 27. He is 2-for-8 with a homer and two RBIs through two rehab games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

RHP Zach Eflin surrendered seven runs and lasted just three innings Monday against the Dodgers. Eflin (3-5) gave up seven hits with two walks and no strikeouts. "It would have been awesome to come here and throw well in Dodger Stadium, but unfortunately can't always have what you want," said Eflin, who was traded by the Dodgers to the Phillies in 2014 for SS Jimmy Rollins. "But you just build for it for the next outing." Eflin has yielded a total of 20 runs in 13 innings in his past three outings, a road loss to the Marlins on July 27 and a no-decision at home against the Giants on Aug. 2 before Monday's debacle.

INF Tommy Joseph hit his 15th home run, a solo shot in the eighth inning off Dodgers RHP Pedro Baez. Joseph has the most homers by a Phillies rookie since Ryan Howard cranked 22 in 2005. Joseph is batting .325 with seven home runs, four doubles and 15 RBIs in his past 26 games since July 4.

C Cameron Rupp went 2-for-3 with an RBI on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Rupp has four multi-hit games in his past six contests. He is batting .385 with three home runs and 11 RBIs since July 30.