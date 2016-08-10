Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the roster spot of RHP Zack Eflin, who went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Araujo is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 28 games with the Phillies this season after throwing a scoreless inning Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

RHP Vince Velasquez was shelled for a career-high nine runs on 11 hits, three of those homers, in 4 2/3 innings Tuesday during a loss to the Dodgers. Velasquez (8-4) struck out six and walked three. "I just missed locations and they were putting good swings on the ball, and it ended up going over the wall," said Velasquez, a Southern California native. "That's what happens when you miss spots and you're deep into counts and you get into trouble."

SS Freddy Galvis registered his 24th multi-hit game of the season -- and second in three games -- by going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two stolen bases Tuesday. Galvis homered for the 10th time this season, the first time in five seasons he has reached double digits.

2B Cesar Hernandez drew a walk to extend his streak of reaching base to 17 games in a row. Hernandez, who went 0-for-4 Tuesday, is hitting .324 with 13 runs, 16 walks, three doubles, two triples and six RBIs during the run.

RHP Zach Eflin was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with patellar tendinopathy in both knees. The move comes a day after Eflin allowed seven runs on seven hits, including three homers, in a 9-4 defeat by the Dodgers. Eflin has yielded a total of 20 runs in 13 innings in his past three outings.

OF Aaron Altherr took Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda deep with a two-run shot to right-center for an early Philadelphia lead in the second inning. It was Altherr's third home run this season. Of Altherr's 44 career major league hits, 24 have been for extra bases (12 doubles, four triples and eight home runs).